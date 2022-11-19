Gas leak at USC construction site prompts evacuations
A gas leak at a construction site on the USC campus has prompted evacuations.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews from the SoCal Gas company are working an approximately 8-inch pipeline that was reportedly ruptured.
There is no fire and no one was hurt. However, the area around the leak has been isolated and two buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.