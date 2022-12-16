Garden Grove teacher receives $10K staycation

Kathryn Winn is the winner of California Casualty's $10,000 Staycation Giveaway.

For 25 years, Winn has been teaching at Morningside Elementary School in Garden Grove.

Around 23,000 teachers across the country were up for this drawing — and when students and staff found out she won they decided to surprise her on the last day before Winter break.

"I seriously can not believe It! I'm shocked and humbled, it brought me to tears, Kathy Winn, Teacher.

"Her reaction was wonderful just to see the shock and Morningside Elementary says, the reward couldn't have gone to a more deserving educator, who makes such a difference in the lives of students, she calls, family," said Mark Pitchford, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at California Casualty.

The winning educator can spend the $10,000 on anything they want and need to create a space of their dreams.

"The whole mission of California Casualty is to serve those in our community who are heroes and serve others so an educator is the perfect example of that, " said Mark Pitchford, California Casualty.