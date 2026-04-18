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Garden Grove single-car crash leaves 2 dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A single-car crash in Garden Grove left two men dead early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the Garden Grove Police Department, officers received reports of a single-vehicle crash around 2:42 a.m. in the 12900 block of Brookhurst Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado that had crashed into a tree. The driver, identified only as a 22-year-old Westminster man, was trapped inside the vehicle, while an 18-year-old man, also of Westminster, was ejected.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. They're yet to be identified publicly.

No cause of the crash was immediately given. No additional details were made available.

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