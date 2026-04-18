Garden Grove single-car crash leaves 2 dead

A single-car crash in Garden Grove left two men dead early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the Garden Grove Police Department, officers received reports of a single-vehicle crash around 2:42 a.m. in the 12900 block of Brookhurst Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado that had crashed into a tree. The driver, identified only as a 22-year-old Westminster man, was trapped inside the vehicle, while an 18-year-old man, also of Westminster, was ejected.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. They're yet to be identified publicly.

No cause of the crash was immediately given. No additional details were made available.