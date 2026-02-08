Orange County coffee shop shut down after 17 arrested for public nudity, police say

A Garden Grove coffee shop was shut down by police last week for alleged illegal activity, which included several code violations for nudity.

DD's Cafe, located in the 10500 block of McFadden Avenue, is known to many locals as a secret strip club.

"I hear that's been a thing. ... There's sex workers, strippers, all that kind of stuff," said Garden Grove local Anh Nguyen.

One woman recounted his own experience on social media when he unknowingly walked in for what he thought was just coffee.

"I went to a strip club today by accident," Paulina Abena's post said. "I know what you're thinking, 'By accident?' But for real, for real, by accident. ... I walk in and everybody's naked."

After her video began to generate some traction on TikTok, Garden Grove police stopped by themselves last week. They cited 17 people on Friday, several of whom were also charged with misdemeanor nudity. The business itself was ticketed for having alcohol inside without a license.

Nguyen said it was only a matter of time before authorities caught on.

"They just kind of keep it on lowkey," he said. "They want to keep it away from, you know, public eyes and everything."

DD's Cafe has now been red-tagged with a "Do Not Enter" order posted outside for several building violations, which include fire hazards and land use violations, police said.

CBS LA was unable to locate contact information for business owners when attempting to reach out for comment on the incident.