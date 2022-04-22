Watch CBS News

Garden Grove apartment apartment complex evacuated after deceased male discovered

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (April 21 PM Edition) 04:30

Firefighters in Garden Grove were on the scene in the area of Magnolia Street and Central Avenue after receiving a call for medical help.

The call came in to the fire department at around 7:10 p.m. and when first responders arrived to a lower apartment, they detected a suspicious odor, called hazmat units and evacuated surrounding apartments.  

Crews did not find any hazardous materials, though a deceased male was discovered in the apartment. 

Fire investigators are on the scene, along with Garden Grove police. 

No other information was immediately available. 

First published on April 21, 2022 / 9:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.