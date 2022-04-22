Garden Grove apartment apartment complex evacuated after deceased male discovered

Firefighters in Garden Grove were on the scene in the area of Magnolia Street and Central Avenue after receiving a call for medical help.

The call came in to the fire department at around 7:10 p.m. and when first responders arrived to a lower apartment, they detected a suspicious odor, called hazmat units and evacuated surrounding apartments.

Crews did not find any hazardous materials, though a deceased male was discovered in the apartment.

Fire investigators are on the scene, along with Garden Grove police.

No other information was immediately available.