MLS game between Galaxy and Dynamo postponed until September because of severe weather

The game between the LA Galaxy and the Houston Dynamo that had originally been scheduled for Friday night was postponed until September.

The opening whistle, which had been set for 7:30 p.m. local time, was delayed because of severe weather in the area and eventually postponed because of player safety concerns.

The game will be made up on Sept. 6.

The Dynamo and LA played to a 1-1 tie at the Galaxy's Dignity Health Sports Park on April 12.