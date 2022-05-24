Future of Angel Stadium deal in jeopardy amid federal corruption investigation

The city of Anaheim is looking to its leaders for direction after Mayor Harry Sidhu turned in his resignation over a scandal involving the sale of Angel Stadium.

While Sidhu has not officially been charged with a crime, the calls for him to step down were deafening. This comes in the wake of an FBI probe of alleged bribery and corruption surrounding the Angel Stadium deal.

The sale of Angel Stadium and the surrounding parking lots to Angels baseball team owner Arte Moreno to build housing, hotels, restaurants, offices and shops could be put on hold.

One day after former Mayor Sidhu resigned amid a federal corruption investigation, the remaining city council members will vote on the future of the $325 million dollar deal.

"I evaluated the deal that was brought before us based on its merits as did staff," said Anaheim Mayor Pro Tem Trevor O'Neil. "However knowing that there may have been an element of corruption that brought the final product to us, it really raises a question as to if it's something that we in good conscience move forward with."

The FBI says it has a secret telephone recording of Sidhu soliciting a payment of $1 million to finalize a deal to sell Angel Stadium to Moreno's development company. He has also been accused of leaking confidential information about the sale to the team.

It's also alleged that during the recording, Sidhu talked about his hope for a million dollar donation from the Angels to help him with his upcoming reelection.

The FBI affidavit mentions no wrongdoing on the part of the Angels organization.

"There were things that were apparently going on in the background that I could not fathom the depths of what was going on and what was being alleged," said O'neil.

Linda Lehnkering, an Anaheim resident, hopes the deal is scrapped and negotiations begin again.

"I'd like to see more affordable housing particularly for extremely low and low income folks," said Lehnkering.

A representative for the Angels has said that the organization acted in good faith and that the they expect that all parties will complete the transaction.

The Angels have a current lease that expires in 16 years, so if the current deal doesn't go through, the Angels will still remain in Anaheim for at least a decade.