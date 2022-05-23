Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigns amid FBI probe

Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigned amid allegations he fed insider information to the Los Angeles Angels in the proposed sale of Angel Stadium in the hopes of a substantial campaign donation as well as cheating on sales taxes for a helicopter he bought.

The FBI says it has a secret telephone recording of Sidhu soliciting a payment of $1 million to finalize a deal to sell Angel Stadium to Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno's development company. He has also been accused of leaking confidential information about the sale to the team.

Sidhu's attorney released a statement Monday saying, Sidhu "has always, as his foremost priority, acted in the best interests of the city of Anaheim, and he does so today."

"In order to continue to act in the best interests of Anaheim and allow this great city to move forward without distraction, Harry Sidhu has resigned from his post as mayor effective May 24, 2022," Meyer said. "Meeting the needs of the community has been and will always be Harry Sidhu's top priority."

Meyer continued by saying, "fair and thorough investigation will prove that (Sidhu) did not leak secret information in the hopes of a later political campaign contribution."

Rather, Sidhu's "unwavering goal from the start has been to keep the Angels in Anaheim, so that this vibrant social and economic relationship would continue."

The city Monday confirmed that it received a resignation letter from Sidhu and that it will go into effect on Wednesday, May 24.

The resignation comes as the rest of the council called on him last week to step down.