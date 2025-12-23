Fullerton police investigating hit-and-run that left pedestrian in critical condition

Fullerton police are seeking help from the public as they work to identify a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian and left them in critical condition on Saturday night, according to a news release.

It happened at around 10:23 p.m. near S. Gilbert Street and Carol Drive, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers located an adult male pedestrian lying in the roadway with traumatic head injuries," the release said. By the time officers arrived, the car had already fled from the area.

An image of the vehicle that was allegedly involved in the hit-and-run. Fullerton Police Department

He was rushed to a nearby trauma center, where he is said to remain in critical condition.

Investigators determined that the male victim and a female pedestrian were crossing Gilbert Street eastbound in a marked crosswalk when the man was struck by a white, four-door sedan that was driving north.

Police did not say if the female pedestrian was injured during in the incident.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact Fullerton police detectives at (714) 738-6815.