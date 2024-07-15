Fullerton police shoot man who ran at them with two knives

Fullerton investigators released body camera footage from the deadly police shooting that happened Monday morning.

The video shows 27-year-old Lorenzo Roger Hills III running at police with what appears to be a small kitchen knife and a box cutter.

It all started at about 5:00 a.m. after a man called the Fullerton Police Department to report a suspect armed with knives threatening people in the 200 block of E. Imperial Highway. Unbeknownst to the dispatcher, the man who called the police was Hills.

He claimed the suspect brandished the knives at him and asked the dispatcher to send multiple officers. Hills also gave the authorities a description that matched his own.

Officers arrived shortly after the call. They found Hill standing in a parking lot and holding a knife in each hand. They tried to convince him to drop the knives, but he suddenly ran at officers. Police tried again to convince Hills to stop, but he didn't, prompting them to open fire, according to the department.

After the deadly shooting, investigators discovered that Hills called the police on himself and intentionally caused the deadly encounter, according to Fullerton police. The department claimed that the cell phone that made the call to 911 was registered to Hill.