Fullerton police chief's advisory council member arrested after expletive-laced rant

Fullerton police arrested a member of the chief's advisory council after a video of him shouting at a couple outside his home circulated through social media.

The video shows Doug Bowen launching his expletive-laced tirade on July 29 just outside of Fullerton College in the 400 block of E. Wilshire Avenue. The Fullerton Police Department said he started yelling at the pair because the couple's dogs were barking while they were playing near his house.

"He was screaming all types of obscenities," one of the victims said.

The man in the video and his fiancée wished to remain anonymous.

"It was very intimidating," he said. "I tried to walk away from him at certain points of the video and tried to keep him as far away from my fiancée. He kept following me. He kept trying to intimidate me while I was on the phone with the police."

The man said Bowen threatened to call Immigration and Enforcement while walking away.

Officers arrested Bowen for making criminal threats, and he was booked into Fullerton City Jail. Fullerton Police Chief Jon Radus said he was aware of the incident.

"The behavior involved in this incident clearly does not reflect the values and expectations Chief Radus has set for members of his Chief's Advisory Council," the department wrote in a statement.

Bowen has been removed from the council following his arrest. The case has been submitted to the Orange County District Attorney's Office for review.