3 men arrested in connection with armed robbery in Orange County

Three Los Angeles County men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Fullerton back in May after nearly four months of investigation, police said.

The initial incident happened on May 10, when Fullerton Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of W. Orangethorpe Avenue after learning of the robbery, according to a news release from the department.

"The victims were walking to their vehicle when they were confronted by multiple males who held them at gunpoint and stole various high-end pieces of jewelry," police said.

By the time officers arrived, the suspects had already fled.

Detectives said that they were able to determine the robbery was targeted and that the suspects had followed the victims across multiple cities before robbing them.

On Sept. 10, multiple search warrants were served by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Orange County Violent Crimes Task Force, which includes some FPD detectives. They found evidence related to the robbery and items that were taken from the victims, the news release said.

All three suspects were arrested. They have been identified as 19-year-old Gavin Stafford, of Compton, 20-year-old George Barragan, of Whittier, and 21-year-old Donald Jones, of Los Angeles.

Anyone who knows more about the robbery is asked to contact detectives at (714) 738-6756.