Fullerton father and son to celebrate 10-year anniversary of life-saving kidney transplant

A few days from now, Craig Hostert will celebrate the moment his son Justin came to the rescue and gave him the gift of life nearly 10 years ago.

"Do whatever you can for family," said Justin. "Kind of served two purposes for me, giving my dad his life back and gives me my dad back."

More than a decade before the operation, Craig's wife Kathleen also donated her kidney to him. However, when that kidney failed, the family had to summon their strength once again.

CBSLA was with the Hosterts at the hospital in 2012 when Justin and Craig Facetimed before their surgeries — and when mom and wife Kathleen kissed the box carrying her son's kidney as it was delivered to the operating room.

"The gift that you're able to give someone is incredible and it's not just you or the recipient that it affects — it's the family," she said. "To know that I gave Craig a kidney, Craig was able to watch our kids grow up. And because Justin gave Craig a kidney, Craig was able to walk our daughter down the aisle."

The selfless act left Justin's sister eternally grateful.

"I'm just happy that my dad was able to be at my wedding and I can't thank Justin enough for that," said daughter Nicole Lyons.

The Hosterts started Orange County's Donate Life walk which is now in its 20th year. They'll be lifetime ambassadors for organ donation a perfect match.

"I remember the day in the hospital," said Craig. "All I said to him is the only way I can repay you is by being the best father I can be. I hope I've come close to that."