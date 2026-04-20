Orange County man arrested for kidnapping and assault before countywide search

Fullerton police arrested a 42-year-old man who allegedly assaulted two people and kidnapped a woman over the weekend, according to a news release from the department.

Officers said that they were called to Acacia Avenue and Dawns Way at around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday when a woman called 911 to report that a "male known to her was attacking her and another individual she was with." She told officers that the man was trying to take her against her will.

"While the dispatcher remained on the line, a struggle was heard before the call went silent," the release said. "The last sounds heard were a vehicle fleeing, followed by silence, and then responding sirens."

Arriving police witnessed the car leaving the area. They spoke with the second victim, only identified as a male, who told them that during an altercation in which he was attacked, the suspect had forcibly dragged a female victim into his car and fled.

The victim told police that he was sitting in his car with the female victim in Anaheim when the suspect approached and began hitting the car with his hands.

"Fearing for her safety, the female victim told him to drive to the Fullerton Police Department," the release said. "As they traveled northbound on Acacia Ave., the suspect intentionally rammed their vehicle. Not knowing the area, the victim continued eastbound onto Dawns Way, entering a cul-de-sac."

There, police said that the suspect again rammed the victim's car before exiting and vandalizing the car further. When the male victim exited his car, police say that the suspect attacked him, demanded his wallet and "threatened to retrieve a firearm to kill him." The male victim allegedly armed himself with a hammer to defend himself, at which point the suspect allegedly swung a metal sign at the victim before "turning his attention to the female victim," police said.

It was then that the suspect took the woman's phone, as she was on the call with dispatch, threw it on the ground and forced her into his car.

"Approximately one hour later, a Fullerton Police officer located the suspect vehicle on the shoulder of the 57 Freeway near Ball Rd. in the City of Anaheim. The suspect fled on foot across all lanes of traffic, prompting a perimeter search and the temporary closure of the freeway," police said.

Hours later, Fullerton PD detectives located the suspect, 42-year-old Anaheim resident Charles Hernandez, in Newport Beach. He was arrested and booked for multiple charges, including kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, felony vandalism and domestic violence, according to police.

Officers did not say how the suspect and woman knew each other or the conditions of either of the victims.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Fullerton PD Crimes Persons Detective N. Valdes at 714-738-6754.