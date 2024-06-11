Spicy tuna sushi dog 310 Provisions via Intuit Dome

The upcoming home of the Los Angeles Clippers, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, unveiled its menu this week. There's everything from snack stand favorites like popcorn and pretzels to more innovative dishes such as a "sushi dog."

Crosstown rival to the beloved LA Lakers, the Clippers will finally have a home to call their own with the opening of the Inuit Dome in August — just in time for the 2024-2025 NBA season. It's the first time in more than 20 years the Clippers will have their own venue. The team has shared the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as The Staples Center, with the Lakers since the 1999-2000 NBA season.

Located just outside South LA, the Intuit Dome will have a capacity of 18,000 and will make its debut with a grand opening performance by Bruno Mars on Aug. 15.

On Monday, the venue released its concessions menu, created through a partnership with Chicago-based restaurant group Levy.

Everything being served has been specially curated for the arena — no fast food chains or big-brand labels included.

There will be 20 so-called "food markets," which are concession stands located "just steps away from every seat in the house," featuring self-checkout scanners so customers can quickly grab their food and go, according to a statement from Intuit Dome.

"The entire journey was designed to take 123 seconds or less to get back to your seat," the venue's statement reads.

"The Dome Dozen," a collection of snacks and dishes that will be served at all 20 concession stands, includes the usuals like nachos, hot dogs, churros, popcorn, soft pretzels and ice cream. But there's also a handful of specialty items not seen at your typical snack stand such as a buffalo cauliflower wrap and a "sushi dog," described on the venue's website as "like a sushi burrito in the size and portability of a hot dog" and available in spicy tuna and California roll flavors.

Other dishes in the Dome Dozen include hand-rolled maki, nigiri and bento boxes made by an in-house sushi chef each game, artisanal sandwiches, market salads with favorites like Caesar and cobb and a curated snack collection featuring "crispy, salty and sweet" offerings, according to the venue.

At more than half the Intuit Dome's concession stands will be a series of five signature dishes, some of them paying homage to LA foodie favorites like street dogs and Korean barbeque.

Four-Edge Pan Pizza — square-cut pizzas that come in pepperoni, cheese and a rotating selection of toppings, baked inside custom pans so the crust comes out crispy and caramelized

— square-cut pizzas that come in pepperoni, cheese and a rotating selection of toppings, baked inside custom pans so the crust comes out crispy and caramelized Double-Cheeseburger — burger blend of brisket, short rib and chuck, a combination venue officials say promises a "perfectly tender, juicy burger," topped with pickles, "New School" brand American cheese and Clippers secret sauce on a potato bun

— burger blend of brisket, short rib and chuck, a combination venue officials say promises a "perfectly tender, juicy burger," topped with pickles, "New School" brand American cheese and Clippers secret sauce on a potato bun LA Street Dog — Niman Ranch all-beef hot dogs with garlic mayo. They come on a split-top Bolillo bun — bacon-wrapped with ketchup, mustard and seasoned peppers and onions, just like you'll find on the bar-lined streets of downtown LA on a night out

— Niman Ranch all-beef hot dogs with garlic mayo. They come on a split-top Bolillo bun — bacon-wrapped with ketchup, mustard and seasoned peppers and onions, just like you'll find on the bar-lined streets of downtown LA on a night out K-Town BBQ Chicken & Waffle Fries — chicken thighs tossed in a sweet, smoky Korean BBQ sauce from Echo Park-based Korean restaurant Seoul Sausage

— chicken thighs tossed in a sweet, smoky Korean BBQ sauce from Echo Park-based Korean restaurant Seoul Sausage Empanadas — warm, flaky pastries in a rotating selection of flavors, made by the LA chain of Latin American bakeries known as Continental Gourmet Market

Tickets for the Clippers season at Intuit Dome are available here and tickets for the venue's first concerts can be purchased here.