Friends help track down slain dancer's family

Family searching for person who shot a dancer to death in South LA

As police look for the person who shot and killed a 28-year-old woman in South Los Angeles last Friday, her friends have been looking for her family.

The Los Angeles Police Department said 28-year-old Ekaterina Gurova, or Russia as she was called, was gunned down last Friday in front of her South L.A. home.

Just before 8:30 p.m. a man drove up to Gurova's home in the 100 block of 103rd Street and opened fire on the dancer before speeding away.

Gurova died at the hospital shortly after.

When her body went unclaimed, her friends posted a video on social media asking for help finding Gurova's family on the East Coast. After thousands of views and shares, the video made its way to Gurova's stepdad on the East Coast on Tuesday.

Her friend, who wanted to remain anonymous said she was happy the campaign worked.

"I made it from the bottom of my heart crying and that thing went viral and luckily her stepdad was able to see it and tell her mom," said her friend. "Now her mom can take her daughter because she loved her mom and her mom loved her too."

Gurova worked as an adult dancer. Her friends said they don't think that had anything to do with the shooting.

Police continue their search for the shooter but have no description of the suspect or his car.