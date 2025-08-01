Freeman homers again and Kershaw shuts down Rays in Dodgers' 5–0 win

Freddie Freeman homered for the second straight game and drove in three runs, Clayton Kershaw gave up five hits in six innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5–0 on Friday night.

Kershaw (5–2) picked up his first win in over a month and the 217th of his career. He struck out three before Justin Wrobleski struck out five over the final three innings for the first save of his career.

Freeman hit a two-run double in the first inning and hit his 12th home run of the season leading off the fifth to make it 5–0.

After getting Mookie Betts to ground out, Shane Baz (8-8) walked Shohei Ohtani and then gave up back-to-back doubles to Will Smith and Freeman to make it 2-0. That extended Freeman's on-base streak to 17 games.

Rookie Alex Freeland got his first career RBI with a single in the fourth, and Betts' sacrifice fly later in the inning made it 4–0.

Baz allowed five runs and eight hits. He walked two and struck out eight. It was the sixth straight loss for the Rays in a game he started.

Rays pitchers struck out 15 Dodger batters.

Key moment

After going 23 games without a home run starting June 26, Freeman hit one Wednesday against Cincinnati. before his 376-foot shot Friday well over the short porch in right.

Key stat

0 — Kershaw not only tossed his second scoreless outing of the season, but the 37-year-old left-hander and the Wrobleski did not issue a walk.

Up next

Blake Snell (1–0, 2.00 ERA), sidelined since late April with left shoulder inflammation, returns from the injured list to face his former team Saturday. The Rays counter with Drew Rasmussen (8–5, 2.95) at Steinbrenner Field.