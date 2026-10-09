Bride-to-be gets free wedding dress after woman interrupted her proposal with racist outburst

It's a happy ending to an almost ruined proposal for Hayley Lugo.

A wedding dress store in Monrovia, Saint Clark Bridal Suite, has offered Lugo a free wedding dress after seeing the viral video of a woman in Laguna Beach interrupting Lugo's proposal moment with racist comments.

"I feel very blessed to be receiving the gown, and there are still a lot of kind people out there willing to help us despite what happened," Hayley said. "It feels unbelievable... I'm ready to begin this journey with my fiancé, so it's all just coming together."

The proposal interruption happened on October 2. Hayley's sister, Trinity Lugo, was hiding under an umbrella off to the side of the park when a woman approached her and told her to take down their display.

Trinity recorded the interaction on her Meta glasses. As a mariachi band started to play a love song for the bride-to-be, the woman began cursing and yelled out, "this isn't Mexico" and "go back to Mexico." She walked away just as Hayley's fiancé was about to pop the question.

Trinity said she stayed for a while after the proposal, but eventually left after they told her they had recorded it.

CBS LA still has not heard back from the woman in the video, despite multiple attempts to reach her for comment.

Trinity's video of the encounter has more than 13 million views since she posted it.

Lisa Clark, owner of the Saint Clark Bridal Suite, says she wanted to help Hayley after seeing what happened.

"We live in a world where people can be pretty hateful, so I wanted to make sure that she understood that the world is not full of hate, and there is still kindness, and if this is something I could for her, I wanted to do it," Clark said.

Clark hopes the gesture sends the message that love always wins.

"It's amazing," Hayley said. "I'm so grateful."