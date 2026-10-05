Laguna Beach marriage proposal interrupted by woman's racial slurs

With a picturesque ocean view, the engagement Hayley Lugo had dreamed of for years nearly fell apart when an angry woman started shouting racial slurs at the couple on Friday at Laguna Beach's Crescent Bay Point Park.

"Just hurt, because it's like, how could somebody be so cruel?" Hayley said. "It's such a beautiful moment to have, and like every woman dreams of this moment."

Hayley's sister, Trinity, said it began when she was preparing to record the big proposal, when a woman walked up to her and told her that she'd called the police and they needed to "tear down" the engagement setup of candles and flowers. Trinity recorded the interaction with her Meta Glasses.

"The park is for people that live here to live and enjoy picnics, they don't allow events on the grass here," the woman says to Trinity in the video. "I just called the police, they are coming out here, they are going to make you tear it down."

The video also captures the irate woman's expletive-laced tirade about events at the park.

"It's every [expletive] weekend, and I'm sick and tired of it," the woman shouted as a mariachi band began playing.

The woman grew angrier when Hayley started walking up to the display of flowers and candles her fiancé had prepared for her, launching into another expletive-laced rant that ended with her telling the couple to "go back to Mexico."

"This isn't Mexico, [expletive]," the woman shouted at them. "Go back to Mexico."

Trinity said she was shocked by the woman's remarks.

"I was really taken aback," Trinity said. "I couldn't believe that those words were being said to me. That was my first time experiencing that kind of racial aggression. I just felt super shocked, and I honestly felt sad."

She posted the encounter to social media over the weekend. By Monday afternoon, the video had more than 10 million views.

"Really tried to put my videography hat on and forget about what she said and just go get the shots," she said.

Trinity managed to capture the proposal moment, and the happy couple hugging and kissing afterward. She said the woman stuck around afterward, so they confronted her.

"We were like, 'oh, you know, we heard that you said racist comments,' and I told her, 'I have it on video,' and when I said, 'I have it on video,' that's when she started to kind of leave," Trinity explained.

She said they stayed in the park for 40 minutes. The police never showed up.

CBS News Los Angeles reached out to Laguna Beach Police for a comment and requested data on the number of calls for service to the park over the last year and a half. We have not heard back.

In a statement, a city spokesperson denounced the woman's actions, saying that "it does not reflect our community's values."

It added that the city's "parks and beaches are open to everyone and are regularly the backdrop to celebrate milestones." Still, it specified that "pre-planned setups and professional photography have specific rules and permit requirements."

"Laguna Beach's parks and beaches are open to everyone and are regularly the backdrop to celebrate milestones. Because of their frequency, they can also affect the general public's right to enjoy the coastline," the city wrote. "We ask all residents and visitors to follow the rules for our parks and beaches and to treat all park and beach users with respect and kindness at all times."

CBS LA tried knocking on the doors of the woman's last three known addresses, but no one answered. We also tried calling, texting and emailing the woman for a response but did not hear back.

"I would hope she would apologize," Trinity said. "We need to spread love and not hate."