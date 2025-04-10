Preliminary soil testing results show elevated lead levels near Eaton Fire burn scar

Preliminary soil testing results from the areas surrounding the Eaton Fire showed that lead levels exceeded state and federal guidelines.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the findings are consistent with the air monitor results in the days during and immediately after the wildfire.

"The overall percentages of lead in the 30 or 40% range would not be necessarily surprising in an urban setting, but what we see here are levels of exceedences downwind of where the main burn area is," principal scientist at Roux Inc. Adam Love said. "We see the percentages of lead in those samples that are 70% up to 80% of the soil samples exceeding the screening levels."

Love and his team from Roux Inc. carried out the soil sampling for public health officials and stressed that the findings do not imply that any type of abatement or cleanup is necessary in the area. Instead, the tests will help scientists identify particular areas that would need additional evaluation. Public health staff also noted that because the LA area produces many potential sources of lead, it's unclear whether the lead samples came from the wildfire or other sources.

However, scientists believe the higher-than-anticipated levels of lead could be linked to burned homes. Lead-based paint was common in houses before the federal government banned it in 1978. A Caltech study found that 90% of the homes in Altadena were built before 1975.

"Wildfires can stir up lead that's been trapped in older building materials, paint, pipes or surrounding soil," said DPH Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Nichole Quick. "When those materials burn or when ash and dust are disturbed, lead particles can become airbone or settle on surfaces where children play and people live their daily lives."

Findings from the Palisades Fire area showed that some isolated areas had some concentrations of heavy metals and polyaromatic, two substances that can be produced during a wildfire. However, scientists do not believe there is widespread contamination from fire-related chemicals.

"Widespread contamination from fire-related chemicals is not evidence but we did see isolated areas with both heavy metals and PAH concentrations above residential screening levels," Love said. "The pattern of these exceedences is not consistent with the type of community-wide impacts from fire-related smoke plumes."

Quick said scientists contacted their state and federal partners to help with more tests in the Palisades out of an abundance of caution. Public health staff will also explore options to do more targeted lead-soil testing in the most affected areas near the Eaton Fire.

"The findings show two unanticipated patterns that require additional assessment," DPH Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Nichole Quick said. "We're making these requests because lead is a dangerous neurotoxin and even low levels in the body, especially in children, can cause long lasting harm."

Because of the potential health risks from the wildfire, public health staff is offering free blood lead testing for people who are concerned about lead exposure. Residents can either go to their medical provider, schedule a free appointment at a Quest Lab, or go through mobile testing booths at select community events. For more information or to find testing locations, visit ph.lacounty.gov/wildfires or call 1-800-LA-4-LEAD (1-800-524-5323).

The LA County Department of Public Health held a town hall meeting, which can be found here. The department's findings can be found here.