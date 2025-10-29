Freddie Freeman's iconic World Series grand slam just turned 1, and so did this couple's "Rookie of the Year"

It's an image that is now ingrained into the minds of baseball fans across the world: the right arm of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman raised with his bat pointed upward, eyes fixed on a baseball flying 412 feet through a dark sky in October.

The two-out, 10th-inning grand slam that lifted the Dodgers to a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series, which they'd win in five games, has a special meaning to one young family in particular.

Jessica and Erik Berglund were already set on the name Fredrick for their son, who was on his way last October, but they described Freeman's play as "poetic."

"Once that home run hit, I was like it was really meant to be," Jessica said.

The timing couldn't be better. Later that night, Jessica's water broke and baby "Freddie" was born.

Jessica and Erik Berglund say their naming choice for baby Freddie was "poetic," as he was born right after Freddie Freeman's iconic World Series grand slam. CBS LA

A year later, baby Freddie was the "Rookie of the Year at his baseball-themed birthday party over the weekend. There's no pressure to be a Little League star, though; his parents say they just want him to learn lessons from the Dodgers star's off-the-field character.

"Freddie is a great family man and teammate and player, so I just hope our Freddie is just like him," Erik said.

Freeman's mother died from melanoma when he was 10, but his connection with his mother is the type of relationship baby Freddie's parents want him to strive for.

"If there's a question I could ask Freddie Freeman it's like, what did your mother do to bring that bond and have him speak about the way [he does], because that's how I want Freddie to speak about me and his dad," Jessica said.

The couple lives in Orange, which happens to be Freeman's hometown and is within striking distance of Anaheim, so Erik is admittedly an Angels fan while Jessica remains loyal to her Dodgers. Does that mean baby no. 2 is going to be named after a Halo great?

"No Mike Trouts," Jessica said with a laugh.