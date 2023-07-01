Fourth of July: In lieu of fireworks, several Southland cities offer laser, drone shows

Fourth of July laser light shows and drone shows will be offered today at a number of Los Angeles County cities.

The events will feature laser lights choreographed to music with special fog effects lighting up the sky.

"We are excited to bring Fourth of July celebrations for all families to enjoy," said Norma García-González, director of the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation. "The laser shows will spark joy and captivate our residents throughout Los Angeles County, reminding us that Independence Day is about freedom and the opportunity to pursue our dreams."

The shows will start when the sun goes down at about 8:30 p.m. and last for up to 30 minutes.

Admission is free and no registration is required.

Participating parks include:

El Cariso Park, 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar

Magic Johnson Park, 905 E. El Segundo Blvd., Los Angeles

Valleydale Park, 5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., Azusa



Redondo Beach, one of the the Southland's most popular destinations for the Fourth of July, was forced to cancel their highly regarded fireworks show due to new environmental restrictions that limit shows near the ocean.

However, thanks to the quick thinking of city officials, the city announced that they would instead be hosting a drone show in place of the usual fireworks, so attendees can still enjoy the spectacle.

On Sunday evening, the city of Lakeview is hosting their own drone show beginning at 9 p.m. The show will be proceeded by an array of live performers, headlined by Queen Nation at 7:30 p.m. at the Hansen Dam Soccer Fields.

More information on participating cities and laser shows can be found here.