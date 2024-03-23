Four-year-old girl hit, killed by truck driver in Long Beach

A four-year-old girl was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Long Beach on Friday.

The crash happened near 55th Way and Paramount Boulevard a little before 7 p.m, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the victim lying in the roadway. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later succumbed to injuries she sustained during the crash, police said.

The driver of the truck, a 2020 Ford F-150, remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation. They were driving eastbound on 55th Way when the collision occurred.

"Speed, distracted driving and impaired driving are not believed to be factors in this collision," LBPD's statement said.

The victim's identity has not been released due to her age.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7355.