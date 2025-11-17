Video shows driver in Orange County crashing into electric pole during police pursuit

A driver wanted on suspicion of DUI crashed into an electric pole while trying to flee from police during a pursuit in Fountain Valley on Saturday.

Fountain Valley police said a sergeant spotted a truck driving on a rim near Brookhurst and Slater. The sergeant attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the driver allegedly fled.

A police pursuit was initiated but quickly canceled due to the suspect's reckless driving in poor weather conditions, the Fountain Valley Police Department said.

Officers continued to search the area and located the truck again. A second police pursuit was initiated when the driver allegedly attempted to flee and lost control of the truck, crashing into an electric pole.

Video from the incident showed sparks flying from the pole after the crash.

The driver was taken into custody and booked for DUI and felony evading, police said.