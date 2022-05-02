Former NFL star Adrian Peterson agrees to complete 20 hours of domestic violence, alcohol counseling courses

Former NFL player Adrian Peterson has agreed to complete domestic violence and alcohol counseling within the next six months after he was arrested at LAX in February on suspicion of domestic violence, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said on Monday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Adrian Peterson and Ashley Brown attend Maxim Electric Nights presented by DIRECTV at City Market on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. / Getty Images

City Attorney spokesman Rob Wilcox said Peterson agreed to complete 20 sessions of domestic violence and alcohol counseling within the next six months as an alternative to prosecution during a hearing on Friday. The case had gone to the City Attorney's Office for misdemeanor filing consideration after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to file a felony case against Peterson in February.

The one-time NFL MVP was arrested on Feb. 13 at Los Angeles International Airport after an alleged domestic violence incident on board a United Airlines flight. Los Angeles Airport police say they responded to a verbal and physical altercation between a man and a woman on that flight, arresting Peterson was on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse.

Peterson posted $50,000 bail and was released the same day. In an Instagram post, his wife, Ashley, confirmed she and her husband argued on a plane, but said at no point did Peterson hit or strike her.