Former Marine charged with attempted murder in shooting of CHP officer

A Marine Corps veteran was charged Thursday with the attempted murder of a peace officer in the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer in Studio City.

Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, of Van Nuys, was charged with one count of willful, deliberate, and premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer with an allegation of using a firearm causing great bodily injury.

"Based on the facts of this case, I have taken the step of authorizing the filing of a felony attempted murder charge with a gun enhancement that, if found true, could result in the sentence of 40 years to life in prison," District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. "I believe these are appropriate charges for the person accused in the horrific shooting of a CHP officer."

A massive manhunt tracked Khosroabadi to a tent at a homeless encampment in Van Nuys, nearly 12 hours after the shooting in the 4500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard on Monday night. The officer, who has not been identified, had pulled Khosroabadi over, and during the traffic stop, was shot several times.

The officer has since been reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Khosroabadi, who is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, suffers from PTSD, according to his family.