Former Los Angeles deputy mayor expected to be sentenced today in city hall bomb threat case

Former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Brian K. Williams is expected to be sentenced Monday afternoon for felony charges relating to a fake bomb threat made at City Hall last year.

Williams faces up to 10 years in federal prison after entering a plea agreement on May 22, admitting to allegations he fabricated a bomb threat while serving as LA's Deputy Mayor of Public Safety, while he was at work.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Williams was participating in a virtual meeting in an official capacity as deputy mayor when he used Google Voice to call his city-issued phone on Oct. 3, 2024.

He then called the Los Angeles Police Department and alleged a man had threatened to bomb City Hall. Prosecutors said that after Williams gave officers his phone records, it was later revealed that the call came from his personal phone to his city-issued phone, via Google Voice.

Williams lied to city officials, including Mayor Karen Bass, saying that the man who called and made the threat said he was "tired of the city support of Israel."

Following the threat, Williams was placed on administrative leave and his home was searched by the FBI in December 2024 as part of its investigation.

Williams was appointed as Deputy Mayor of Public Safety by Mayor Bass in February 2023. His job was to oversee the LAPD, the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Port of Los Angeles Police, the Los Angeles World Airport Police, and the Emergency Management Department.