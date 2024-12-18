FBI searches LA deputy mayor's home in City Hall bomb threat investigation

The home of Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Brian Williams was searched by FBI agents on Tuesday as part of an investigation into a bomb threat made against City Hall, according to a city spokesperson.

Deputy Mayor of Communications Zach Seidl said in a statement that the probe was in response to a bomb threat Williams allegedly made against City Hall earlier this year.

LA Mayor Karen Bass announced Brian Williams as deputy mayor of public safety in 2023. Getty Images

Williams was immediately placed on administrative leave, Seidl said.

The Los Angeles Police Department investigated the threat, and determined there was no "immediate danger," Seidl said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass named Williams deputy mayor of public safety in 2023. He was responsible for the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Port of Los Angeles Police, the Los Angeles World Airport Police and the Emergency Management Department. Part of his role included advancing prevention and intervention strategies, according to the mayor's website.

LAPD officials said in a statement that "due to the Department's working relationship with Mr. Williams, the investigation was referred to the FBI. The FBI remains the investigating agency."

Laura Eimiller, a spokesperson for the FBI, declined to comment on the situation. She said no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.