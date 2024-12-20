Attorney for LA deputy mayor issues statement after FBI search of his home

An attorney for LA Deputy Mayor Brian Williams has issued a statement after the FBI searched his home in connection to an investigation into a bomb threat made against City Hall.

"Mr. Williams strongly maintains his innocence and intends to vigorously fight the allegations," his attorney, Dmitry Gorin said. "We urge the public to allow the investigative process to play out and not prejudge the facts of this case before they are known."

LA Mayor Karen Bass announced Brian Williams as deputy mayor of public safety in 2023. Getty Images

Williams has not spoken about the matter other than through this attorney.

About 10-15 of Williams' colleagues and former classmates from UCLA held a news conference on Friday to show their support for him. They said Williams is a man of integrity and the accusations made against him are baseless.

"I first met Brian Williams 40 years ago at UCLA. He is a man of sterling character," said Dennis Brue, a former classmate. "This is nothing but an attempt to slander an effective public servant."

On Wednesday, Deputy of Communications Zach Seidl confirmed Williams' home was searched by FBI agents in response to a bomb threat he allegedly made earlier this year.

Williams was immediately placed on administrative leave, Seidl said.

The Los Angeles Police Department investigated the initial threat, and determined there was no "immediate danger," Seidl said.

In a statement, the LAPD said "Due to the Department's working relationship with Mr. Williams, the investigation was referred to the FBI. The FBI remains the investigating agency."

Laura Eimiller, a spokesperson for the FBI, declined to comment on the situation. She said no arrests have been made.

Williams was named deputy mayor of public safety in 2023 by LA Mayor Karen Bass. His role is to oversee the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Port of Los Angeles Police, the Los Angeles World Airport Police and the Emergency Management Department. He is also responsible for advancing prevention and intervention strategies, according to the mayor's office.