Former LA County medical examiner pleads no contest to stealing from the dead

A Los Angeles man pleaded no contest on Friday to stealing a gold crucifix necklace from a dead man's neck while on duty as a medical examiner with the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

Adrian Muñoz, 36, is charged with one felony count of grand theft and one misdemeanor count of petty theft for allegedly stealing the necklace and coins in another instance.

In 2023, Muñoz responded to a death investigation in South Los Angeles of a warehouse worker who died of a heart attack while at work.

Surveillance footage captured Muñoz removing the man's jewelry and placing it in his medical bag. He allegedly did not return the item or document it, as required.

"There is something especially appalling about stealing from the dead. During a time when dignity and respect should be absolute, Mr. Muñoz chose greed," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said.

During a search of Muñoz's desk, investigators found rare antique coins with a receipt in the name of another dead man that Muñoz investigated in 2022, according to prosecutors.

Muñoz is scheduled to be sentenced on June 5 and is expected to receive six months in jail, two years of formal probation, permanently resign from the Peace Officer Standards and Training, and pay restitution to each victim's family.