Former high school dean arrested for pursuing sexual relationship with student; additional victims sought

A former high school dean was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly pursuing a sexual relationship with a student, and authorities are seeking more potential victims.

Roger Scott. Los Angeles Police Department

Roger Scott, 43, was arrested on suspicion on contacting a minor with knowledge and intent to commit specific sexual offenses, according to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department.

Scott, a Lakewood resident who was formerly the dean at a high school located near the 9700 block of Holmes Avenue, stopped working with the school in November of 2022. He was arrested "after a report was received from a student alleging ongoing inappropriate sexual text messages and emails" and "pursuing her for sexual intercourse over a two-year period" while he was working at the school.

The address for the school provided by police matches that of College Bridge Academy - Watts. The charter school academy has three other locations in Compton, El Sereno and Inglewood, according to their website.

Scott has since been released on $25,000 bail and is scheduled in court on June 29.

Due to the nature of the crime, authorities believe there may be additional victims and are seeking anyone who believes they have additional information to contact them at (213) 982-7851.