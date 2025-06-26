Driver in downtown Los Angeles crashes into forklift launching operator onto roadway

A driver who allegedly ran a red light crashed into a forklift in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a call came in around 2:36 a.m. about a crash near the intersection of Naomi Avenue and Olympic Boulevard.

Police said the driver of an Audi was traveling westbound on Olympic Boulevard when they ran a red light and crashed into a forklift. The impact from the crash launched the forklift operator onto the roadway. The operator was taken to a local hospital with head injuries.

After the crash, the forklift continued moving across the street and crashed into a nearby truck.

The LAPD said the driver of the Audi suffered a leg injury and was also taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.