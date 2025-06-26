Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver in downtown Los Angeles crashes into forklift launching operator onto roadway

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A driver who allegedly ran a red light crashed into a forklift in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a call came in around 2:36 a.m. about a crash near the intersection of Naomi Avenue and Olympic Boulevard.

Police said the driver of an Audi was traveling westbound on Olympic Boulevard when they ran a red light and crashed into a forklift. The impact from the crash launched the forklift operator onto the roadway. The operator was taken to a local hospital with head injuries.

After the crash, the forklift continued moving across the street and crashed into a nearby truck.

The LAPD said the driver of the Audi suffered a leg injury and was also taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.