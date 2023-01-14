Football shaped treats at Randy's Donuts for Chargers fans

Getting pumped for today's NFL games? How about starting with some team-themed donuts.

Randy's Donuts is helping Los Angeles fans rally for the Chargers game today in their wildcard match up against the Jaguars.

The football shaped Bolt donuts stuffed with Bavarian cream are available for $3.70 each while supplies last at Randy's Donuts Inglewood location only.

Randy's Donuts is located at 805 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood.