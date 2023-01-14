Watch CBS News
By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Football shaped treats at Randy's Donuts for Chargers fans
Getting pumped for today's NFL games? How about starting with some team-themed donuts. 

Randy's Donuts is helping Los Angeles fans rally for the Chargers game today in their wildcard match up against the Jaguars. 

The football shaped Bolt donuts stuffed with Bavarian cream are available for $3.70 each while supplies last at Randy's Donuts Inglewood location only.

Randy's Donuts is located at 805 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

