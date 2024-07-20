Watch CBS News
Food truck explosion in Whittier leaves 5 people wounded

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

A food truck explosion in Whittier left five people wounded Friday morning, two of them critically injured, authorities said.

Firefighters responded at 9:16 a.m. to 6701 Greenleaf Avenue, where they discovered a propane explosion, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two people suffered moderate injuries while another person was minorly injured in addition to the others critically wounded, authorities said.

Just before 11 a.m., the fire department said police would be taking over the investigation and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had been notified.

No other details about the circumstances surrounding the explosion were released by authorities.

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

