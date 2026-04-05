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San Bernardino County deputy injured in crash while pursuing motorcyclist

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy and an innocent driver were hospitalized after a crash stemming from a motorcycle pursuit in Fontana on Sunday. 

It happened at around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Banana Avenue and W. Foothill Boulevard, according to the Fontana Police Department. Officers say that the deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on a motorcyclist for an undisclosed vehicle code violation, but when the suspect failed to yield, a pursuit began. 

"During the incident, the deputy's patrol vehicle was involved in a collision with an uninvolved motorist," the police said. 

Both the deputy and the uninvolved driver were hospitalized for evaluation, but police did not provide details on their condition. 

No arrests were reported in connection with the incident. 

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