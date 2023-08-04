Fontana police arrest open house burglar and seek other potential victims

A career criminal was arrested by Fontana police for allegedly stealing from a home during an open house.

The man arrested, Roger Gutierrez of Fontana, 51, has an 18-page rap sheet according to Fontana police, and was identified by home surveillance cameras.

On July 1, homeowners showing their residence for an open house that day noticed several personal items missing. They reviewed home surveillance footage and saw a man committing the theft.

Roger Gutierrez, 51, was arrested for allegedly stealing from a Fontana home during an open house. Police seek other potential victims. Fontana Police Department

On August 3, detectives tracked down Gutierrez at a shopping center and arrested him. After obtaining a search warrant, a large amount of suspected stolen property from jewelry to driver's licenses and passports wa found at his residence.

Gutierrez has over a dozen felony convictions for crimes such as grand theft, robbery, possession of stolen property, forgery, burglary and more. He is currently out on bail for a separate grand theft arrest earlier this year.

Due to his lengthy criminal history and continuous criminal behavior, a $1,000,000 bail enhancement was obtained.

Fontana police recovered a large amount of suspected stolen goods, mostly jewelry and various forms of identification, from the residence of Gutierrez. Fontana Police Department

Fontana detectives are asking the public to call the department at (909) 354-8171 for any additional information and for other potential victims.