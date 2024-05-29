Fontana man charged for attacking Asian American woman while shouting racial slurs

A Fontana man faces federal hate crime charges on Wednesday for beating an Asian American woman while shouting racial slurs.

The alleged attack happened on June 14, 2021, in Culver City. Investigators claimed that 37-year-old Jesse Allen Lindsey punched the woman in the face after she did not give him a lighter or cigarette. The victim told him she didn't smoke.

"The victim in this case was simply minding her own business when she was verbally abused and violently attacked based on nothing more than her appearance," FBI Acting Assistant Director in Charge Krysti Hawkins said.

The Department of Justice said a federal grand jury indicted Lindsey, who was already in state prison on an unrelated conviction, with one count of committing a hate crime. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

"Hate-fueled violence has no place in our society," United States Attorney Martin Estrada said. "We live in one of the most diverse areas of the country, and that diversity brings us strength. Our community will stay united in condemning intolerance, and my office will not hesitate to investigate and prosecute those who harm others on account of bigotry."

The simple encounter escalated when Lindsey started following the victim, whom he believed to be an Asian American man. Lindsey allegedly started to shout expletives at the woman along with the phrases, "You don't belong here" and "You can't say hi...?" before punching her in the head.

The woman fell with her face down on the street while Lindsey shouted more racial slurs and expletives. Paramedics brought the victim to the hospital, where doctors used about 11 stitches to patch up her face. She also sustained injuries to her head and ear, which also forced her to miss more than a month of work. It also caused ongoing pain for a year.

After learning that law enforcement launched a hate crime investigation into the attack, Lindsey fled the state fearing that he would receive a higher punishment, according to the indictment.

Lindsey will appear in federal court in the coming weeks, according to the DOJ.