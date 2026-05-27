Fontana man arrested for contractor fraud, burglary and elder abuse

The Riverside Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man accused of using a stolen contractor's license and defrauding an 80-year-old resident.

Riverside police said they began their investigation in April after the 80-year-old reported that the suspect, Christian Arellano, who was working for Prime Plumbing & Sewer, took $1,000 and never completed the promised work.

Detectives said he was on probation in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties for similar crimes. Police said Crime Arellano had three active felony warrants for contractor fraud-related crimes in Idaho as well as a misdemeanor warrant for similar crimes in Riverside County.

During the investigation, detectives said they learned that Arellano was using a stolen license from a legitimate contractor in Nuevo, a rural community in Riverside County.

Officers arrested Arellano on May 18. He was booked for burglary, elder abuse, embezzlement and impersonating a contractor. Arellano is being held on a $150,000. The Riverside Police Department said he must show a legitimate source of funds if he attempts to post bail.

Detectives released Arellano's photo, believing that there may be additional victims. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective Brian Money at (951) 353-7118 or email him at BMoney@Riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can use the Riverside Police Department's "Atlas 1" mobile app using the secure "Send a Message" feature, referencing file number 260011022. The app is available for download on both APPLE and ANDROID devices.

Christian Arellano, 32, is accused of contractor fraud. Officers said he has several active warrants and was on probation for similar crimes. Riverside Police Department

Officers urged residents to always check a contractor's license status online at cslb.ca.gov.