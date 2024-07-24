Fontana extends building moratorium, another blow to Planned Parenthood

A Planned Parenthood in Fontana suffered another blow after the city extended its building moratorium for another year on Tuesday.

While the organization has rented the building for two years, it's been unable to open.

"It's very clear that it's targeted, that's without a doubt," Planned Parenthood spokesperson Nichole Ramirez said.

Planned Parenthood is known for championing reproductive rights.

"Frustrating doesn't begin to define it because, at the end of the day, it's so very clear they're specifically blocking Planned Parenthood," Ramirez said. "They're choosing their own personal beliefs over what their constituents actually need."

Ramirez referred to the City Council, which voted 4 to 1 to extend the moratorium on new construction projects in the area where Planned Parenthood had already leased land.

"We went through the planning process for over a year with them," she said. "All the checks, all the balances, all the hurdles they were throwing at us to conform to their process."

The initial moratorium passed last year as the city says it was researching land use in an effort to establish an entertainment district. In March, Planned Parenthood filed a petition claiming the ordinance was unconstitutional. The moratorium will last another 12 months.

"There's really no options for folks who don't have insurance or don't have documentation," Ramirez said. "Planned Parenthood's doors are open to everyone for affordable, compassionate care."

The City said in a statement none of the moratoriums were directed at Planned Parenthood.

"The City of Fontana is not in opposition to Planned Parenthood, the surge in development necessitates a through analysis of the city's primary commercial corridors," officials wrote.

Planned Parenthood said they will continue to fight for its project.