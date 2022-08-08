Fond farewell: Family, friends gather in Westlake Village for Vin Scully's final sign-off

Friends, family and former colleagues of Vin Scully gathered to pay their respects to the legendary Dodgers broadcaster at a funeral mass in Westlake Village on Monday.

Dozens of people gathered at the private service, which was held at Scully's beloved St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, where he often attended Sunday service.

Amongst those in attendance were familiar faces like former Dodgers players Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra.

Scully died last week at the age of 94. He spent 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers, beginning his career with the team back when they still played in Brooklyn in 1949. He retired following their final game of the 2016 season,

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 05: A banner honoring late Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully is unveiled during a pregame ceremony prior to the game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Scully passed away at age 94 on August 02, 2022. Harry How / Getty Images

The Dodgers held a tribute for Scully on Friday prior to their win over the San Diego Padres, where they displayed a video full of his finest calls, moments through his career and times when he gave back to the community. Fans were also treated to a speech from Dodger manager Dave Roberts, and the unveiling of a banner that reads "We'll Miss You!," replacing the banner that Scully left after his final game that said, "I'll Miss You!"

Vin throughout the years. pic.twitter.com/LLwHd0xRsH — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2022

Since the news of his death, thousands of people have taken to social media to offer their thoughts on history's greatest sportscaster, many of whom referred to Scully as "the voice of our city."

Scully began his broadcasting career with CBS Radio after graduating from Fordham University and serving two years in the United States Navy. In addition to calling Dodgers games, Scully called various PGA tournaments and sports throughout the 1980s, including the 1981 NFC Championship Game featuring "The Catch."

Among the many reasons Scully will be remembered by sports fans around the United States, fans will forever reminisce on his unique and lyrical prose, ability to combine a fascinating story with the play-by-play of a game and his many catch phrases, which included: "Pull up a chair," "A very pleasant good evening to you, wherever you may be" and of course, "It's time for Dodger baseball!"