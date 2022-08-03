Athletes, politicians, broadcasters pay tribute to legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully

Athletes, sportscasters, and fans mourned the death of Vin Scully Tuesday night. The legendary broadcaster who was the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers died at the age of 94.

The Dodgers team tweeted about the passing of Scully.

There will never be another Vin Scully. You will be forever missed. 🎙💙 pic.twitter.com/WyTmXsati5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022

Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Scully defined his medium.

For literally millions of baseball fans, Vin’s voice WAS Dodger baseball.



He defined his medium.



He was the common denominator across so many generations.



He was -- and is -- an absolute legend.



Rest In Peace, Vin. https://t.co/CpZ2Cmyif4 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 3, 2022

Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted that Scully's passing was the end of a chapter in LA's history.

Vin Scully's passing is the end of a chapter of our city's history. He united us, inspired us, and showed us all what it means to serve. Our City Hall will be lit up for you tomorrow Vin, our dear friend, the Voice of LA. Thank you from a grateful and loving city. #vinscully — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) August 3, 2022

The official account for Major League Baseball posted a tribute to Scully.

We mourn the passing of legendary @Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. He was 94. https://t.co/L0pIR7j5mg pic.twitter.com/hZBzW4Z1WH — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2022

Basketball legend, Magic Johnson, tweeted to the Dodger fan base about the passing of Scully.

Dodger Nation, today we lost a Los Angeles and Major League Baseball legend, Vin Scully. Vin was the voice of the @Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for over six decades. pic.twitter.com/MX6kNYbBrr — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 3, 2022

The LA Chargers posted a tribute to Scully.

The heart of a city. A voice that bridged generations. An iconic storyteller who, through his words, brought so many summer nights and fall evenings to life. We’ve lost a true legend.



RIP Vin Scully 💙 https://t.co/38UXCaCiez — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 3, 2022

The LA Rams also paid respects to the sportscaster.

The Rams are saddened by the loss of sports and Los Angeles icon Vin Scully. Our sincere condolences are with the Scully family, friends, and Dodgers organization. https://t.co/MTBxM33nGk — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 3, 2022

Jeff Passan, of ESPN, tweeted that Scully made baseball a more beautiful game.

Vin Scully was a storyteller, and nobody ever told the story of baseball better. He called games with such elegance and grace. He spoke only when necessary, allowing the broadcast to breathe when it demanded. He made baseball a more beautiful game. RIP. https://t.co/cmQ2nGJW3Y — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2022

Longtime play-by-play radio announcer for the Mets, Howie Rose, said he demonstrated that language still matters.

The greatest baseball broadcaster who ever lived, Vin Scully, has passed away. It was an honor just to know him. He demonstrated that language still matters and forged an intimate bond with his listeners that the rest of us can only strive to achieve. The Renoir of broadcasters. — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) August 3, 2022

The LA Fire Department posted a poetic tribute to the sportscaster.

Our tears, they fall like rain.

No need to apologize, no need to explain.



Rest in Peace #VinScully. The Greatest of All Time. pic.twitter.com/s2GVwFLYth — #LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) August 3, 2022

Fellow broadcasters from the John and Ken Show tweeted that the Hall of Fame legend would be missed.

We are sad to report that Hall of Fame broadcasting legend #VinScully passed away today at age 94, according to a Dodgers news release, stating, “He was the voice of the Dodgers.” We’ve met him, he a kind, decent, remarkable man. #rip, Vin, you taught us well. pic.twitter.com/8K38PJqnpz — John and Ken (@johnandkenshow) August 3, 2022

The Anaheim Ducks tweeted a tribute to Scully.

A Hall of Fame broadcaster and person. You will be missed, Vin Scully. https://t.co/unFv9Cj0ZW — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) August 3, 2022

