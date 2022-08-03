Watch CBS News
Local News

Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, 94, dies

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug 2 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug 2 PM Edition) 03:26

Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully died Tuesday night. He was 94.

"We have lost an icon," said Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten. "The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only a broadcaster, but he was a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers."

First published on August 2, 2022 / 8:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.