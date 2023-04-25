Floral tribute for Harry Belafonte on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Walk of Fame

A floral wreath and some flowers were placed on Harry Belafonte's star on Tuesday to pay tribute to the entertainer after he passed away.

The flowers were given on behalf of the Hollywood community by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Historic Trust.

Belafonte died Tuesday at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan at the age of 96. The cause of death was congestive heart failure, said Ken Sunshine, his longtime spokesman.

"Sadly, we have lost the very talented Harry Belafonte. His career spanned decades and throughout his career, he was an advocate for civil rights and humanitarian causes. He will truly be missed," said Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer.

Belafonte's star was one of the first to be created when the it first opened back in 1960, according to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star was placed on the iconic sidewalk on February 8, 1960.

"We are very proud to have this legendary actor on our famed sidewalk" added Martinez.