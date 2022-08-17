Flex Alert issued for Wednesday due to excessive heat
A statewide Flex Alert will be in effect from Wednesday amid high temperatures, the California Independent System Operator, announced Tuesday.
The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid, said the Flex Alert will be issued from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
During the Flex Alert, residents are urged to voluntarily reduce energy use to avoid strain on California's electrical grid.
Consumers are asked to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, and take other voluntary measures, including avoiding the use of major appliances and unnecessary lights.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.