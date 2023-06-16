Flash Flood Warning issued for part of Ventura County

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for part of Ventura County.

We issued a flash flood warning (indicated in green outline) for the storm N/NE of Reyes Peak in western Lockwood Valley. This storm is capable of producing flash flooding. Use caution and avoid flooded roadways. #socal #cawx #radarupdate pic.twitter.com/VsV75CUszN — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 16, 2023

The advisory is for the area in western Lockwood Valley. According to the NWS, the storm has already brought .5 to 1 inch of rain. Meteorologists expect 1-2 inches of rain per hour.

There may be flooding in several areas, including places near small creeks, streams as well as sectors with poor-drainage or in low-lying areas. Residents in western Lockwood Valley, Lockwood Valley Road and Highway 33 should be aware of their surroundings and should not drive on flooded roads.

The warning is expected to end at about 5 p.m.