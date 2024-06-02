Watch CBS News
Five injured after crash in North Hollywood

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

At least five people were injured during a crash in North Hollywood on Sunday. 

screenshot-2024-06-02-at-7-56-45-pm.png
Aerial view of the crash site via SkyCal. KCAL News

Circumstances surrounding the crash are not immediately known, but firefighters were sent to the 5100 block of N. Vineland Avenue at around 7:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department crews. 

They say that at least one car overturned in the crash and that five people were "seriously injured."

No one was trapped inside of their cars, firefighters noted. 

SkyCal flew over the site of the crash, where one car could be seen flipped over and resting against a street light at the intersection. A second car with severe damage to the front end and drive side was also spotted a short distance away. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 7:58 PM PDT

