Five hurt when pursuit ends in violent crash in Los Feliz

A police pursuit ended in a wreck in Los Feliz early Monday morning which left five people hurt.

The crash occurred at about 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Franklin and Western avenues.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a vehicle that was being pursued by Los Angeles police slammed into two vehicles at the intersection, one of which was a public utility truck.

Five people were rushed to local hospitals. Three were in serious condition and two suffered minor to moderate injuries, the fire department said. No LAPD officers were hurt.

The intersection remained closed as of 4:40 a.m.

The circumstances of the pursuit were still unknown.