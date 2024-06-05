First signs of summer bring inland heat warnings and June gloom at the coast

It's the tale of two forecasts as the first signs of summer emerge this week in Southern California.

A ridge of high pressure has been making itself comfortable on top of California. As the coastal areas have been struggling to get out of the 60s with the usual June gloom, the High Deserts and Inland Empire are soaring into the 90s and triple digits for the first time this year.

There is an excessive heat warning in the Inland Deserts and a heat advisory in the Inland Empire until Thursday evening, with highs in the 90s to triple digits, and early June records could be set.

Temperatures will reach 105 degrees in the Antelope Valley and up to 95 degrees in the Inland Empire.

Much of the interior western United States and parts of western Canada are feeling this heat, as a broad ridge of high pressure sits over the region.

Temperatures for the Inland Empire, valleys, and High Deserts will be well above early-mid June for at least another week. Wednesday will be the warmest day, as temperatures get cooler by a couple of degrees in the coming days as this area of high pressure moves to the east.

Areas within 50 miles of the Pacific coastline will not experience major heat with this pattern as temperatures by the shore remain cool and the marine layer is slow to clear until the afternoon. Nature's natural air conditioner will continue going strong in this area.

However, the further inland, the more likely this unusually early start for the heat, for June standards, will be felt. This could also be the first major heat event for our desert interior.

Here are some reminder tips on staying safe in the heat:

Stay hydrated

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing

Stay indoors during peak heat hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Use fans and air conditioning

Avoid strenuous activity

Eat light

Keep an eye on infants and the elderly

Use sunscreen

Know the signs of heat-related illnesses

Another thing to remember is an early start to this heat and the last of the Sierra snowpack melting away, could result in more grass and brush fires as vegetation will start drying out more quickly than usual for June. Be careful and use caution as wildfire season begins.