Firefighters respond to three-alarm fire at commercial building in Santa Ana

Firefighters were responding to a three-alarm fire at a commercial building in Santa Ana Sunday night.

The blaze broke out around 8:02 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Susan Street.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the power went out in the area and wires were down at the single-story building. Flames were coming through the roof.

Firefighters said there is a possibility of hazardous materials being inside the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no reports of injuries.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)