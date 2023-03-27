Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to three-alarm fire at commercial building in Santa Ana

By Danielle Radin

Firefighters were responding to a three-alarm fire at a commercial building in Santa Ana Sunday night. 

The blaze broke out around 8:02 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Susan Street. 

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the power went out in the area and wires were down at the single-story building. Flames were coming through the roof. 

Firefighters said there is a possibility of hazardous materials being inside the building. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no reports of injuries. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

