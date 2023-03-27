Firefighters respond to three-alarm fire at commercial building in Santa Ana
Firefighters were responding to a three-alarm fire at a commercial building in Santa Ana Sunday night.
The blaze broke out around 8:02 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Susan Street.
According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the power went out in the area and wires were down at the single-story building. Flames were coming through the roof.
Firefighters said there is a possibility of hazardous materials being inside the building.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no reports of injuries.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
