Firefighters respond to Greater Alarm fire at Encino home

By Danielle Radin

Fire crews are responding to a Greater Alarm structure fire in the 15800 block of West High Knoll Road in Encino, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 2:28 p.m. Friday at a large three-story home under construction. Around 92 LAFD personnel are assigned to fight the fire, including one LAFD helicopter. 

As of 3:22 p.m., fire crews are in a defensive posture, pouring water onto the burning structure from the exterior.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on December 22, 2023 / 3:18 PM PST

